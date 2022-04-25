Boise man gets life in prison for fatal beating at Ann Morrison Park

Andrew Ray Garcia will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years of that sentence.

BOISE, Idaho — A 29-year-old who beat another man to death inside Boise's Ann Morrison Park in 2019 was sentenced Monday to life in prison.

According to investigators, Garcia had gotten into a series of arguments and physical fights with people in the park Oct. 17, 2019. At some point, he clashed with 43-year-old Roque "Rocky" Arellano, a local tattoo artist.

Garcia told police he hit Arellano, knocking him to the ground, then stomped on his head repeatedly. The victim's body was found in the park the next morning.

The defendant was at first found mentally incompetent to stand trial, but ruled fit to proceed in July He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and a persistent violator enhancement earlier this year.

"I want to extend my sincerest condolences to Mr. Arellano’s family and friends, and thank them for their patience through a lengthy court process,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “Thank you also to the Boise Police detectives for their hard work on this investigation.”

