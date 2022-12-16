Family of Xana Kernodle establishes memorial endowment in her honor

The Kernodle family will be matching dollar-to-dollar donations up to $10,000 to fund scholarships for U of I students.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — The family of Xana Kernodle has started a memorial endowment with the University of Idaho to fund scholarships for U of I students.

According to a Facebook post, the Kernodle family will be matching dollar-to-dollar donations up to $10,000. Anyone willing can donate any amount they are comfortable with.

Anyone willing to donate can contact the UI Foundation at (208) 885-4000 to provide info over the phone. In addition, checks can be made out to "University of Idaho Foundation" and mailed to the address 875 Perimeter Drive MS 3143 Moscow, ID 83844-3143. Those donating should make sure to include "EE854 – Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment” in the memo line of the check.

"We sincerely thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts," Sheldon Kernodle said in a Facebook post. "At the very least, we hope to create some good out of such a terrible and heartbreaking situation. I encourage everyone to share this post to spread the message as far as possible."

Dear Friends and Family, We have started a memorial endowment in Xana's name to honor her memory and keep her legacy... Posted by Sheldon Kernodle on Thursday, December 15, 2022

Throughout the last month, police have received more than 2,770 calls to the MPD Tip Line, more than 2,645 emails to the email tip line, more than 1,084 digital media submissions to the FBI link and 113 pieces of physical evidence.

Information can be submitted through the following tip lines:

Police said they will continue to release information that does not hinder the ongoing investigation into the murders.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.