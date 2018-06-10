SHOSHONE — Someone placed an improvised explosive device in a mailbox near Shoshone, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Deputies were called about a suspicious incident Friday along West Huyser Drive. They found that the device placed in the mailbox had already detonated.

No injuries were reported.

No suspects have been identified.

The sheriff's office says a post-blast investigator has been contacted to look into what happened.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone that if you see something, say something. If you find or see anything suspicious in your mailbox, do not touch it, don't let anyone else near the device, either, and call law enforcement.

