SHOSHONE, Idaho -- Police are investigating after a device exploded inside a mailbox in a Shoshone neighborhood Wednesday.

The device was detonated in the 300 block of North Carmen Street. Investigators have determined that an improvised explosive device was placed inside the mailbox before it blew up.

The Twin Falls Police Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been called in to help.

The area around the Carmen Street explosion has been cordoned off, and traffic is not being allowed through. The public has been asked to avoid the area.

