Crime

Ex-University of Idaho employee faces money misuse charges

Tim Helmke is accused of spending more than $2,700 in unauthorized transactions on his university purchase card.
Credit: UI
Tim Helmke

MOSCOW, Idaho — Prosecutors in Idaho have charged the former University of Idaho associate director of alumni relations with multiple felonies after he was accused of allegedly spending more than $2,700 in unauthorized transactions on his university purchase card. 

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported that 49-year-old Tim Helmke of Moscow was charged with one count of misuse of public money by a public employee and two counts of forgery relating to purchases made between 2019 and 2020. 

An arraignment is scheduled for next Monday. 

It was not immediately known if Helmke had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf in response to the allegations.

