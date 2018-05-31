TWIN FALLS - A former Twin Falls police officer has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing young girls.

The Times-News reports William Jansen was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in March to two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 16.

Jansen will serve at least two years in prison for each count, but his sentences will run concurrently.

A teenager had told police last year that Jansen had sexually abused her about a decade ago when she was between the ages of 7 and 9. Allegations also surfaced from two other girls.

Jansen apologized to the victims and their families in court, saying he's "trying to make things right at this point."

