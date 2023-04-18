Boise teacher, coach suspected of rape

Police arrested Eric Mcdermott, 59, Monday. The Fairmont Jr. High staff member, now in jail, has been placed on administrative leave.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have arrested a man employed as a teacher and coach at Fairmont Junior High School on suspicion of felony sex crimes, including at least one against a minor.

Eric Mcdermott, 59, was booked into the Ada County Jail Monday afternoon. He faces charges of rape and sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child 16 to 17 years of age.

In a letter to parents and Fairmont staff, a Boise School District spokesman said the Boise Police Department notified district administration about the arrest Monday after school, and Mcdermott was immediately placed on administrative leave. Before his arrest, he taught World Studies 8 and Advanced Placement Human Geography, and coached basketball. An earlier version of this story stated he was athletic director, which was not correct.

"We understand that this news will raise concerns about student safety, and we want to assure our families that the District is fully cooperating with law enforcement and prosecutors as they investigate this matter," the letter continued, adding that because this is a "personnel and legal matter," the district cannot provide much information outside of what is public record.

KTVB is working to find out more about the allegations and what led to the investigation and arrest of Mcdermott.

Support services will be available at Fairmont Junior High for any students or staff who need assistance.

Also, anyone with information regarding a crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or, if an emergency, call 911.

