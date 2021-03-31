Witnesses take the stand in murder case of beaten Meridian boy

Emrik Osuna died in September after abuse prosecutors say included starvation, physical beatings and forced exercise.

BOISE, Idaho — A judge will decide Wednesday if there is enough probable cause for the case against the father and stepmother of a dead Meridian 9-year-old to be moved up to district court.

Erik and Monique Osuna are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emrik Osuna, who prosecutors say died after months of beatings and abuse that amount to torture. Erik Osuna is also charged with injury to a child and concealing evidence in the case.

Investigators say the child was viciously beaten, forced to do exercises for hours on end, denied food, and made to sleep in a hall closet before he stopped breathing in the family's apartment in September. Photos taken at the scene that night and displayed in court Wednesday show a thin dark-haired boy lying naked and unconscious on the floor, covered in mottled bruises.

The Osunas are in court Wednesday for an all-day hearing in which prosecutors will present their witnesses in an effort to convince the judge the murder charges are warranted.

Hannah Berry, who worked with Monique Osuna at Blue Cross and considered her a friend, said the woman spoke to her about problems with Emrik's behavior - complaints that ramped up in the months before the boy's death.

Berry said she shared an opinion with her friend that the 9-year-old might have Reactive Attachment Disorder, a condition that can affect infants and children who have been neglected or abused.

Monique Osuna took Emrik to doctors, but they told her "he was a fine kid," Berry testified. At that point, she said, Berry suggested Monique install nanny cameras to capture the boy's behavior, so she would have something to show medical professionals.

Berry also told her friend to make Emrik do exercise - running, pushups and wall-sits - as punishment for acting out, although she said on the stand that she had not told Monique to force the child to do them for extended periods of time.

On Sept. 1, 2020 - the day Emrik died - Monique texted Berry just after 5 p.m. asking if she could give her a call, then relayed that something was wrong with her stepson.

Berry eventually drove to the couple's apartment, arriving at about 8:30 p.m. to find Emrik lying motionless on the floor in the living room.

"He was laying down and he was covered in blankets - I mean, it looked like he was sleeping," she said.

Berry testified that she held Emrik's hand, and discovered that it was cold to the touch.

At some point, she said, she advised Emrik's stepmother and father put Pedialyte into his mouth with a syringe, which they did. Later, she suggested trying to stand him up to see if he would wake up. But as they lifted the boy up, Berry said, he took his "last breath."

"It was a deep breath, and then it was just silent," she testified.

At that point, for the first time, someone in the apartment called 911 - a call police say came in at about 9:40 p.m. Monique began performing CPR, causing Emrik to spew a milky liquid from his nose and mouth, Berry said.

Berry said Erik made the 911 call on Monique's phone, placed it on speaker, then handed her a bundle of nannycams and told her to take them downstairs and put them in her car.

Erik Osuna's attorney Edwina Elcox questioned why that statement was not picked up on the speakerphone call to dispatch, and asked why she agreed to hide those devices.

Berry responded that Erik Osuna was not speaking loudly and said that she did not realize what the bundle of cameras and cords was, testifying that she believed it was marijuana or drug paraphernalia belonging to Erik. She said that she did not immediately tell police what she had put in her car because she was "in shock" and could not recall what she had removed from the apartment.

Meridian Police Officer Scott Frazier said that when he arrived at the apartment shortly after the call to 911, he saw the 9-year-old lying on the carpet with his head towards the door. Monique was "frantic" and in tears, Frazier said, while both Berry and Erik Osuna seemed more "stoic."

At first, Frazier said, he thought the child must have been suffering from a serious long-term illness.

"He was very emaciated, he appeared ill, his eyes were sunk into his head. He was pale," he said.

Frazier asked Monique what the boy's diagnosis was; she replied that he had ADHD, he testified. Frazier and another officer traded off performing CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

The paramedics stripped off Emrik's clothes as they treated him, Frazier said, revealing dark bruises from his inner thighs that stretched over his buttocks all the way up to his lower back. Emrik also had trauma to his penis, which the officer described as appearing as if someone had left a tightened rubber band around it.

Jana Reed, with the Ada County Paramedics, testified that Emrik was wearing a diaper, which she thought was unusual for a 9-year-old.

"When I asked why he was in a diaper, I was told 'he kept wetting himself so I put a diaper on him,'" she testified.

Emrik had no pulse and was not breathing, Reed said. Vomit was caked in his hair and around his face.

Paramedics were able to get his heart beating again after about 20 minutes, and rushed him to St. Luke's in Meridian. Emrik was later transferred to the pediatric ICU at St. Luke's Children's Hospital in downtown Boise, where he died.

A later report found the boy weighed 44 pounds at the time of his death.

Meridian Police Detective Joseph Miller, who took the stand next, said that Monique Osuna first claimed that her stepson had been injured while "playing rough" with a group of neighborhood boys, who had hit him with a dog leash. Under questioning, however, she admitted that she had been abusing Emrik since the beginning of the year, Miller testified, with violence toward the boy escalating after the birth of her infant daughter four months prior.

Monique Osuna told Miller that she had hit the 9-year-old with a wetted belt, leash, backscratcher, wooden spoon, and frying pan, sometimes beating the boy with the pan "every other day" for months, he said.

She also kicked the child in the crotch and forced him to sleep in the hall closet, putting chairs up against the shut door to keep him from getting out, the detective added.

Monique Osuna allegedly said she decided to put Emrik in the closet, because he had threatened her other children, and because he would get up at night and "was digging in the refrigerator, touching the food."

Emrik's stepmother did not give him bedding to use in the closet, Miller testified, and removed the jackets and coats so he did not have access to them.

"Did he spend his last night alive in the closet?" Prosecutor John Dinger asked

"He did," Miller responded.

Medical professionals checked out the other three children in the home and found them to be in good health, with no signs of abuse. Monique Osuna admitted that she treated Emrik differently from the other kids, Miller said.

"She said she thought it would teach him a lesson," Miller said. "She said she was harder on him. She said she lashed out at him - hitting him with a pan and making him exercise while she worked, and that he only took a break when she took a break."

Miller said that he was told the boy was forced to do pushups, jumping jacks and "inchworms" for hours at a time, and that Emrik was punished further if he got tired.

Monique Osuna also began withholding food as a punishment five days before Emrik died, he testified.

"He was always in trouble for something," Miller said.

The preliminary hearing is set to continue Wednesday afternoon. Check back for updates.

