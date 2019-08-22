BOISE, Idaho — A Horseshoe Bend woman has been indicted on charges of stealing more than $1 million from Saint Alphonsus Health System during a period of 14 years.

Lois Soito, 60, faces ten felony counts of wire fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Boise Police and the FBI began investigating Soito after the hospital learned that money was missing and alerted police.

According to a criminal complaint, Soito worked in the accounts receivable department and had a leadership role on the Employee Support Team.

She is accused of depositing for checks meant for Saint Alphonsus into the Employee Support Team bank account, then getting a coworker to sign blank checks under the guise of reimbursing people or paying vendors. Soito would then make those signed checks payable to herself, and deposit them in her accounts.

Those checks ranged from more than $6,000 to more than $21,000.

Soito is also charged with collecting and keeping miscellaneous checks meant for the hospital. In addition, according to the indictment, she collected the cash from Saint Alphonsus' yearly Festival of Trees fundraiser. and kept it for herself.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Soito worked for Saint Alphonsus for 22 years but began stealing from the hospital in 2005 - eight years into her tenure there.

She is estimated to have taken more than $1 million in funds that authorities have been unable to recover.

Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of Soito's house, located at 10200 Wild Horse Circle in Horseshoe Bend and the 40 acres of grazing land she owns next to it.

Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison.