Emmett woman going to prison for failing to report Taryn Summers' death, injury to child

EMMETT, Idaho — The grandmother of a Gem County girl found dead in April 2021, after being reported missing, has been sentenced on two felony counts related to the girl's death.

Taryn Summers was 8 years old at the time of her death. The day after she was reported missing, Taryn's remains were found in a trash bag that was inside a car her grandmother, Connie Smith, had been driving.

Smith, now 55 years old, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to injury to a child and failure to report a death.

On Friday in Gem County Court, District Judge Gene Petty sentenced Smith to five years fixed and five years indeterminate for injury to a child, and 10 years indeterminate for failure to report Taryn's death. Once she has served five years, Smith may apply for parole.

No one is currently charged with the killing of Taryn Summers, and her cause of death has not been determined.

