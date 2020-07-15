Emmett man accused of shooting Eagle Police officer tied to 2 Fourth of July break-ins

The residents of one of the homes Matthew Kelly allegedly broke into woke up to a man in a hoodie with a red light lamp on their head standing over their bed.

STAR, Idaho — Matthew Kelly, the 21-year-old Emmett man accused of shooting an Eagle Police officer twice on Monday, is also facing two felony burglary charges from a separate incident. New details about those break-ins were released by the Ada County Sheriff's Office hours after Kelly appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police say Kelly is now the key suspect in two break-ins on Beacon Light Road that took place in the early morning of July 4.

The sheriff's office said Kelly and his father, Kevin Kelly, broke into two homes on that morning by force.

Residents of one of the homes told police that they woke up to a man in a hoodie with a red light lamp on their head standing over their bed at about 5 a.m. on July 4. The woman told investigators that she startled the man and he then ran to the back of the home where another burglar was and the two then fled the home.

Police say the witness told deputies that two men broke into the home soon after chasing them off. The men left again when another resident of the home woke up and started yelling at them. The two men were later identified as Matthew and Kevin Kelly.

While the Kellys disheveled the home, rifling through drawers and cabinets, the residents reported only reported a laptop and some jewelry stolen.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said the men appeared to get into the home by a pet door.

The Kellys broke into a second home that same morning on Beacon Light/Linder roads by breaking down a side door into the garage, according to police. They stole guns, jewelry, cash, and other items from the home.

The homeowners were out of town at the time of the burglary and a neighbor reported the break in the next day.

The sheriff's office added that investigators had enough evidence to tie Matthew Kelly to the burglaries prior to him attempting to steal a motorcycle and shooting a police officer

Investigators say the Kellys are also tied to other break-ins and they may face additional charges in those cases.

Anyone with information about either of the cases is asked to send an email to cau@adacounty.id.gov.

