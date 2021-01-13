Third man arrested in Elmore County aggravated battery

The sheriff's office says investigators are still not certain they have found everyone who participated in the attack.

BOISE, Idaho — A third suspect has been charged in a violent Christmas Day attack on a Mountain Home resident.

Alan Gediminas Steen, 27, was arrested Friday by the Elmore County Sheriff's Office on charges of aiding in the commission of aggravated battery and burglary. Both charges are felonies.

Two other suspects, Kai Evans and Coty Bieroth, were arrested Dec. 30 in the case.

Investigators say the trio was involved in a home invasion at a home on Date Avenue in Mountain Home on Christmas Day. The homeowner, 60-year-old Robert Dudley, was attacked during the break-in and left with serious injuries.

Dudley was airlifted to Boise for treatment.

Ellmore County Sheriff's Office officials said previously that Dudley was unable to tell law enforcement officers who attacked him. They thanked members of the public for calling in tips that helped lead to the suspects.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that they are not certain they have found everyone who participated in the attack.

"This is still an ongoing investigation," the sheriff's office wrote in a post. "There is still more information the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division is following up on. There are possibly more people involved, and more arrests may be made. We would like to encourage anyone with information to continue to contact our office."

Steen's preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 22. Both Evans and Bieroth are due back in court Feb. 3.

