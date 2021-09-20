Man sentenced to prison after DUI rollover on I-84

Prosecutors say Eathon Wesen had used methamphetamine, codeine, methadone and morphine before the crash, which injured his three passengers.

BOISE, Idaho — A Washington man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a rollover crash east of Boise that sent three people to the hospital.

Eathon Wesen, 40, will be eligible for parole in five years.

Prosecutors say Wesen had used methamphetamine, codeine, methadone and morphine before the May 10, 2020 wreck.

According to Idaho State Police, Wesen was driving west near Boise's port of entry when he lost control. The driver veered off the road, then over-corrected, causing his pickup to roll.

One of Wesen's passengers, 19-year-old Brayden Binkley of Centralia, Washington, was ejected from the pickup as it rolled. He was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus in Boise. Two others in the car, 19-year-old Choe Sproles of Blackfoot and 30-year-old Brittnay Binkley of Centralia, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Wesen was unhurt in the crash. He was ultimately charged with felony aggravated DUI, and pleaded guilty in July.

In addition to the prison sentence, Wesen's driver's license will be suspended for ten years.

“Thank you to the Idaho State Police troopers who investigated this crash and helped my office ensure justice was served,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.

