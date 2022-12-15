FBI, local drug task forces execute one of the largest drug seizures in Eastern Washington history

According to court documents, the drugs seized on Dec. 14 included multiple-pound quantities of fentanyl-laced pills and methamphetamine.

RICHLAND, Wash. — The FBI's Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force and multiple local law enforcement agencies completed one of the largest drug seizures in Eastern Washington history on Wednesday.

The investigation included a series of federal search warrants at several locations within the Tri-cities area, leading up to the seizure on Wednesday More than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills, 50 pounds of methamphetamine and one kilogram of cocaine were seized.

In addition, the FBI and its partners also seized around $15,000 and more than 20 firearms with ammunition.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington, several people have been charged in connection with the drug bust, including Angel Ramon Barajas-Zarate, Hector Sanchez-Mendez, Jeremy Obediha Hendricks and Nichole Diane Holland.

“Illegal narcotics, and fentanyl in particular, have become a scourge across the United States," U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said in a statement "I’m grateful to the FBI and our critical Safe Streets Task Force partners for working together to combat this dangerous poison. Without their combined efforts, more than 100,000 deadly fentanyl-laced pills and more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine would not have been removed from the community. As a result, our neighborhoods and communities are safer and stronger.”

