Crime

Eastern Idaho reports 4th fatal shooting in about a week

A Rexburg police officer shot and killed a 50-year-old man at an apartment complex on Monday.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A fatal police-involved shooting on Monday in eastern Idaho was the fourth of its kind in the region in about a week. 

The Post Register reported that a Rexburg Police Department officer shot and killed a 50-year-old man at an apartment complex on Monday while responding to a complaint about an "unwanted subject." 

The newspaper reported that eastern Idaho usually reports two to three fatal shootings in a year. 

Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, says he could not recall a time when so many officer-involved shootings happened in such a short amount of time.

