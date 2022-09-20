IDOC seeks walkaway from East Boise Reentry Center

Crickett Rachel Ray was last seen Monday night. She had been serving time for a Twin Falls County drug possession conviction.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for a woman who walked away from the East Boise Community Reentry Center Monday night.

Crickett Rachel Ray, 29, was last seen at the center at about 8:30 p.m., according to IDOC.

Ray's criminal record in Idaho includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance in Twin Falls County. She has been eligible for parole since May 10, 2019, and her sentence was to be discharged on Dec. 3, 2024.

Ray is described as a white woman, 4 feet, 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Her IDOC number is 103510.

IDOC asks people with information about Ray's whereabouts to call 9-1-1.

