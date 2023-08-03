One killed, one injured in shooting at Eagle business

Eagle Fire and Police departments are at the scene and ask people to avoid the area of Eagle Road and Highway 44.

EAGLE, Idaho — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside an Eagle business off Eagle Road and Eagle River Street, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon.

Crews from multiple agencies are at an "active scene" along Eagle Road just south of Highway 44, the Eagle Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon. The scene is off of Eagle River Road near a Westmark Credit Union and several restaurants.

The sheriff's office said the person suspected in the shooting is in custody.

"We suspect there is no immediate threat to the public at this point," the sheriff's office said in a post on Twitter.

Ada County deputies and paramedics as well as Eagle Police and Fire departments are among those who have responded.

In a post on Twitter, the Eagle Fire Department said, "please avoid the area."

The Eagle Fire chief and police chief will be making a statement to the press shortly.

