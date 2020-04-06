Eagle man sentenced to prison for concealing death of mother, stealing pension funds

William Rhoton admitted at a plea hearing in February to placing his mother's body in a bodybag inside an SUV that he parked on a neighbor's property.

BOISE, Idaho — An Eagle man was sentenced on Thursday to seven years in prison for concealing evidence in the death of his mother and stealing her pension funds.

The Ada County Prosecutor's Office said 66-year-old William Rhoton will not be eligible for parole and must serve the full seven-year sentence.

Rhoton was arrested and charged in June 2019 with several felonies, including failing to notify authorities of a death, concealing or altering evidence, grand theft by deception and forgery.

According to authorities, family members contacted the Ada County Sheriff's Office after they had not heard from Barbara Rhoton. The investigation eventually led to the discovery of her body in an abandoned SUV less than two miles away from her home.

Her son, William "Randy" Rhoton, pleaded guilty in February to felony concealment or alteration of evidence and grand theft by deception. He admitted to concealing his mother's death since May 2018 and during that time had been collecting her pension funds and social security checks.

As part of the plea deal, Rhoton agreed to pay more than $47,000 in restitution. He will also have to pay $15,000 in fines.

Rhoton, a retired therapist, said at his plea hearing that before law enforcement closed in, he had intended to bury his mother's remains in a meteor crater near Flagstaff, Arizona, per her wishes.

He told the judge he dressed his mother's body in religious garments, wrapped it in heavy clear plastic sheeting and moved it into a bathroom in the garage of his home.

Rhoton initially told the investigators that his mother was visiting friends in another state, but refused to put them in touch with those people. Shortly after that visit, Rhoton admitted, he moved his mother's body out of the garage bathroom, placing it in a bodybag inside an SUV that he parked on a neighbor's property.

"I extend my condolences to the victim's family," Ada County Prosecutor Jan M. Bennetts said in a statement after the sentencing hearing. "Thank you to both the Ada County Sheriff's detectives for their investigation and to my office's investigative unit in securing additional evidence, following up with witnesses and evaluating records that aided in Mr. Rhoton's prosecution."

