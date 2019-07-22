BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced on Monday the former director of Idaho Association of Highway Districts was sentenced to a three-month jail sentence for grand theft.

An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that 55-year-old Stuart O. Davis of Eagle embezzled more than $57,000 while he was the executive director of the IAHD.

Davis pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft in May. In August 2018, a grand jury indicted him on seven counts of grand theft.

The investigation into Davis found that between 2013 and 2016 he had:

Transferred more than $20,000 to himself from IAHD's bank account to fund his lifestyle.

Spent more than $15,000 on meals and membership dues at the Arid Club, an exclusive club for politicians, business leaders, and other affluent people.

Spent more than $9,000 at Jetstream Aviation for his flying hobbies.

Spent more than $7,000 on bonuses on him and an assistant.

Spent more than $2,000 for a surround sound system for an office.

Spent an undisclosed amount on Apple products.

Davis will spend three months in jail.

Fourth District Judge Jason Scott ordered than suspended a five-year prison sentence and gave Davis five years of probation instead. Davis will also have to serve 100 hours of community service and pay $30,000 in restitution. He has already paid IAHD $16,798 in restitution.

