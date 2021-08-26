Eagle man charged with ordering brutal attack on ex-wife

Investigators say 60-year-old Roger Adrian Quinn convinced his brother to fly to Idaho and assault the woman at her home in Hidden Springs in 2019.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — An Eagle man was arrested Wednesday, more than a year after investigators say he convinced his brother to carry out a bloody assault on his ex-wife at her Eagle home.

Roger Adrian Quinn, 60, is charged with felony criminal solicitation to commit a crime in the November 2019 attack.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the victim had just pulled into her garage at her home in Hidden Springs and gotten out of the car when 64-year-old Craig Robert Falk of Georgia - Quinn's brother - attacked. Falk hit the woman in the head with a metal bar multiple times, leaving her with a concussion and severe cuts.

A neighbor heard her screaming, and ran over to help. The woman was able to climb back into her car to escape the beating.

Deputies found Falk nearby and arrested him, recovering the club used in the attack. Although investigators believed Falk had been acting on the direction of someone else - and suspected the victim's ex-husband of ordering the attack - Quinn was not charged at that time.

Falk was convicted of aggravated battery, and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Investigators set up a safety plan for the woman who was assaulted, and have remained in contact with her.

Quinn crossed paths with the sheriff's office again last week, when deputies responded to a report of an abandoned car in a parking lot near Idaho 44 and Eagle Road Aug. 17.

Inside the vehicle, they found Quinn, who appeared to be living in his vehicle. The sheriff's office says Quinn gave them a fake name and would not tell deputies his date of birth. He was ultimately identified after they found his driver's license.

The suspect was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of providing false statements to police and booked into the Ada County Jail. Investigators gathered evidence from his car and continued to pursue the case, according to the sheriff's office, ultimately uncovering evidence that he had lied to Falk in 2019 to get him to attack Quinn's ex-wife.

According to the sheriff's office, Quinn encouraged his brother to assault the woman, bought him a plane ticket to Boise, and gave him information about where the victim would be.

Quinn was able to bond out of jail on the misdemeanor charge while the investigation was going on. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant on the felony criminal solicitation charge Tuesday, and deputies took him back into custody the next day after a traffic stop.

Quinn is due to appear in court Thursday afternoon. If convicted of the felony, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing, the Ada County Sheriff's Office says, and more charges are possible.

