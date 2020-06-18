Eagle man accused of lewd conduct with teenage girls

Detectives say Austin Brunette had illegal sexual contact with two 14-year-old girls between November and January. They are concerned there may be more victims.

EAGLE, Idaho — A 20-year-old Eagle man has been arrested on two felony counts of lewd conduct after sheriff's deputies say he had illegal sexual contact with two 14-year-old girls last winter.

Austin A. Brunette was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Detectives began investigating Brunette in February after receiving a tip.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Brunette, who was 19 at the time, had sexual contact with the girls at various locations in Star and Eagle between November and January.

Investigators said that both girls knew Brunette and that the crimes were not random.

Deputies arrested Brunette near a home in Garden City Wednesday evening and booked him into the Ada County Jail, where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Authorities are concerned there may be more victims out there and are asking anyone who has information on the case to call Det. Neil Daigle at (208) 577-3704 or send an email to ndaigle@adacounty.id.gov.

