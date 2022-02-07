Nampa man gets prison for 2021 drunk-driving crash

Daniel Dutre, 39, had a blood alcohol content of almost twice the legal limit when he struck a vehicle carrying four juveniles.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa commercial truck driver who badly injured a child in a drunk driving crash last year was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison.

Daniel E. Dutre, 39, will be eligible for parole after five years behind bars.

Dutre was arrested in Aug. 2021 after a crash near the intersection of Pride Lane and Upper Pleasant Ridge Road in Canyon County. According to prosecutors, he was going 67 mph in a 35 mph zone and had a blood alcohol content of almost twice the legal limit.

Dutre's truck hit a vehicle carrying four juveniles, leaving one of the children seriously injured.

According to court records, the driver had a previous DUI conviction from 2009.

"This defendant was a repeat DUI offender who made a reckless decision to once again get behind the wheel while impaired," said deputy prosecutor Ellie Somoza. "His actions forever changed the lives of those juveniles and their families. There is no doubt that he belongs behind bars for the protection of our community."

