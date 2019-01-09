PARMA, Idaho — Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle rollover crash that sent a 39-year-old woman and two children to the hospital on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the 2900 block of Sand Road, just south of Parma, at about 11:30 a.m., according to investigators.

Police say 40-year-old Aurelio Gutierrez of Caldwell was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 eastbound on Sand Road when he tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. When he tried to, he didn't turn enough and sent the truck rolling through a fence, before it came to a stop in a pasture on private property.

Gutierrez's passenger, 39-year-old Florinda Perez Villa of Caldwell, was taken by air ambulance to Sant Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to police. Two children, who were sitting in the back seat of the truck, were also taken to Saint Alphonsus by ground ambulance.

Perez Villa was not wearing a seatbelt. The two juvenile passengers were wearing seatbelts, investigators say.

Gutierrez was booked into the Canyon County Jail on aggravated DUI charges and two felony counts of injury to a child.

Officials did not state what Perez Villa's or the children's current medical status is.

