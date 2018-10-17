BOISE — The man who injured several people when his car crashed onto a crowded sidewalk last year near the Boise Spectrum has been found guilty of reckless driving.

Fifty-year-old Roy Drennon of Eagle was leaving the Cars and Coffee event in his Porsche Spyder on September 16, 2017, when police say he accelerated rapidly, lost control, and went onto a sidewalk and grassy area near the corner of Overland Road and Entertainment Avenue.

After reviewing information from Boise Police, the Boise City Attorney charged Drennon with misdemeanor reckless driving in November.

A jury found him guilty Wednesday morning, after a one-day trial.

Drennon faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

