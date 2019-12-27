GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A driver was cited for Driving Under the Influence after crashing to a power pole and a chicken coop on Chinden Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

Garden City Police said the crash happened at Chinden Boulevard and Millstone Drive when the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle.

The driver was cited for DUI but was not arrested, according to police.

Police have not released any other details of the driver.

