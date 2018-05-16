BOISE -- A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Boise Tuesday night.

The crash happened at Myrtle and 13th street at 10:22 p.m.

Investigators say the pedestrian was walking north on 13th Street on the west side of the intersection when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle. The driver did not stop, police say.

The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Police said the suspect came forward Wednesday afternoon and was cooperating with officers.

The crash is still under investigation, and the report will be forwarded to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges.

The victim remained hospitalized Wednesday afternoon with injuries that police said are not life-threatening

Anyone who saw the crash or has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

