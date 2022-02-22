Driver arrested eluding officers, aggravated assault after refusing to pull over for multiple law enforcement agencies

The vehicle was running red lights, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving slow enough to cause a backup of dozens of vehicles, according to ISP.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Tuesday afternoon, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a woman suspected of driving under the influence in Canyon County.

The driver of a Nissan sedan was reportedly running red lights, unable to remain in a lane, driving well below the speed limit, and driving on the wrong side of the road. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the vehicle was driving slow enough to cause a backup of dozens of vehicles.

Officers repeatedly tried to stop the vehicle while the driver continued south on Highway 95 in Canyon County.

An ISP trooper used a vehicle pursuit tactic called a PIT maneuver to stop the Nissan. The trooper then blocked the driver from leaving, but she continued head-on toward the patrol car, swerved, then drove toward several other patrol vehicles until officers used another PIT maneuver to finally stop the vehicle.

Officers eventually had to use an irritant powder on the woman after she continually refused commands to exit the vehicle.

Multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit of the driver including Payette, Fruitland, and Parma Police, the Canyon and Payette County Sheriff's Offices, and ISP.

Neither the woman of the Nissan nor the troopers and officers involved were injured during the incident.

ISP arrested the woman and booked her for resisting and obstructing officers, eluding an officer, and aggravated assault.

