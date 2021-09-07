Police: Dead bodies and dozens of fetuses found at Pocatello funeral home

Warning: Some details of the investigation may be disturbing to some viewers.

POCATELLO, Idaho — Editor's Note: Some details from the police investigation into a Pocatello funeral home may be upsetting to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Officials from the Pocatello Police Department released disturbing new details from its investigation into a Pocatello funeral home on Tuesday night after an investigation into the business started last week.

On Friday, a mass casualty refrigeration trailer was reportedly being sent to Pocatello from Ada County in response to an investigation of a funeral home in the town.

According to a press release from police, the bodies of five deceased individuals who were found in Downard Funeral Home and Crematory in Pocatello have been identified and funeral home staff and police are working to contact their next of kin.

The identities of another seven deceased individuals are still being investigated, police said, but detectives believe they were scheduled for cremation.

Investigators also found the remains of about 50 dead fetuses at the funeral home, according to Pocatello police. The remains are now in the custody of the Ada County Coroner, who be getting an exact count of how many fetuses were found.

It is unclear how or why so many fetuses were at Downard Funeral Home and Crematory.

The investigation into the funeral home was prompted after a state health inspector contacted Pocatello police about the business. On Thursday, a dead body was found there.

"Once you are on the website, scroll down and click on "Information or Documentation Only Report" then complete the required form," Pocatello police explained. "You'll receive an automated email confirming receipt of your report. When completing the online report, please provide the decedent's name, date of birth, and date of passing (if possible), along with any other information you feel may be helpful to the investigation. Also, communicate with other family members and try to establish one person as the point of contact. This will help reduce duplicate reporting of information."

Staff at the Pocatello Police Department also complied a list of mental health counseling services for anyone who needs help regarding this case:

A New Way Counseling: 208-233-4634

Adult Mental Health: 208-234-7900

ALLIES Family Solutions: 208-234-2094

Candlewood Family Counseling: 208-478-8340

Center Counseling: 208-237-1711

Center for New Directions: 208-282-2454

City Creek Counseling: 208-339-0909

Cognitive Restructuring: 208-242-3044

Community Mental Health: 208-478-2172

Consumerworks, Inc.: 208-234-9361

Fort Hall Counseling: 208-237-5631

Franciscan Counseling Center: 208-233-9383

Gateway Counseling: 208-242-3771

High Country Behavioral Health: 208-478-9081

Hope Light Counseling: 208-241-7496

Hope Tree Family Services: 208-234-4673

ISU Counseling Department: 208-240-1690

Mental Health Specialists: 208-238-9000

Mental Wellness Center: 208-478-9081

Physicians Mental Health: 208-232-0021

Portneuf Valley Family Center - 208-233-7832

Psychological Assessment Specialists: 208-233-0150

Sanctuary Counseling: 208-417-0623

Stepping Stones Counseling: 208-705-0771

Treasure Valley Psychiatry & Mental Health: 208-252-5621

Tueller Counseling: 208-524-7400

Willow Sage Services: 208-233-1276

Watch more crime news: