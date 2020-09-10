Man charged in 'unprovoked' stabbing in downtown Boise

Police say the suspect, who appeared to be on drugs, was Tased after he began acting aggressively toward an officer.

A Garden City man is facing charges after police say he attacked another person with a knife in downtown Boise Thursday evening.

The incident happened near 13th Street and Grand Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

Police say 49-year-old Robert William Joseph stabbed the victim in an "unprovoked" attack. The person who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to Boise Police, Joseph was acting erratically and "continued to behave in an unpredictable manner," despite officers trying to calm him down.

After he became aggressive toward one officer on scene, Joseph was Tased by another officer and taken into custody. The suspect continued to struggle with officers during his arrest, police said, and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Joseph was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into the Ada County Jail early Friday morning. He is charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing.

A mugshot for Joseph was not immediately available.

Watch more crime news: