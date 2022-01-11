Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston

TakeOff and Quavo of the Atlanta-based rap trio were at a private party at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley prior to the deadly shooting, police said.

HOUSTON — Rapper TakeOff died Tuesday after he was shot outside of a bowling alley in downtown Houston, police confirmed. He was 28.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

TakeOff and Quavo were at a private party, along with about 40 other people, when shots erupted outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley.

Police said the party ended at 1 a.m. but the group gathered outside the bowling alley more than an hour after the party ended.

At about 2:34 p.m., shots were fired and Takeoff was hit, dying just outside the doors of the bowling alley, police said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Two other individuals were also injured in the shooting. They drove to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. They have not been identified but police said they have spoken with them to help with the investigation.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument. It's unknown if TakeOff was involved in the argument and if he was the intended target.

The group that gathered after the party ran away after shots were fired and so far, no one has stepped up to help police identify the gunman.

"I just want to say something to our city. Houston. And every brother and sister in the neighborhoods," Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said. "I'm calling you to action, to step up. There were 40 people at least at this event and people left possibly out of fear. I ask you one thing, and I want this to resonate with everybody. What if it was your brother, what if it was your son, you will want somebody to step up, so please step up."

Finner said at least two guns were involved in this shooting and he believes the gunman may have been around the same age as TakeOff but doesn't want to speculate.

"Bottom line, mark my word, and mark it, this great city, with our great citizens, with our great police department, we will find who's responsible for it," Finner said.

Who was Migos rapper TakeOff?

TakeOff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. They first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. The song was remixed by Drake, heightening its popularity.

The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including one of their most successful songs “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”

The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group wasn’t currently together.

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while TakeOff and Quavo released a joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month.

Fans mourn TakeOff

Isaiah Lopez, 24, said he rushed down from his home in Humble after hearing TakeOff had been killed.

“He was one of our favorites, mine and my brother’s. It’s all we would listen to,” Lopez said as he carried a dozen roses he hoped to place near the site of the shooting. “As soon as my brother called me and said, ‘TakeOff is gone,’ I had to come over here and pay my respects.”

Thomas Moreno, 30, who lives about five minutes away from the site of the shooting, said he had met TakeOff at an event at a Houston bar and restaurant in June and said he was “a real nice guy.”

“I feel it’s just another good person gone too soon,” Moreno said. “This happens every day but it hurts, even more, when it’s somebody so talented and so young.”

We spoke to Thomas Moreno a big fan of Migos. He shared these pics with @KHOU of Takeoff at Bottled Blonde Houston. Migos performed there this summer in June. He was really sad and surprised, by the devastating news, Takeoff was shot and killed in the GreenStreet Complex today. pic.twitter.com/4PoieZa6AK — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) November 1, 2022