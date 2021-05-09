Meridian man charged with murder following downtown Boise shooting

20-year-old Timmothy Morgan was arrested early Sunday morning on a second-degree murder charge.

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old Meridian man was arrested on a second-degree murder charge on Sunday morning after a downtown Boise shooting that left one dead.

Boise Police officers in the downtown area reportedly heard multiple gunshots fired near 6th Street and Grove Street. When officers approached the area, they reportedly saw a man, who was not a suspect, dragging another male victim out of the street.

Responding officers worked to secure the scene and later discovered the victim has multiple gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures on the male victim until paramedics arrived, but he later died at the scene of the incident.

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses and determined the suspect fled from the scene before they arrived. After setting a perimeter and searching the area, the suspect was identified as 20-year-old Timmothy Morgan of Meridian.

Morgan was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on felony second-degree murder and use of deadly weapon charges.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

