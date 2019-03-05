BOISE, Idaho — The Federal Communications Commission is warning consumers about a phone scam targeting people across the U.S. that could result in victims racking up expensive fees.

The "One Ring" or "Wangiri" scam involves robocallers dialling up numbers with specific area codes in bursts, often calling repeatedly times in the middle of the night. The scammers hang up after just one or two rings.

The scheme is designed to get the person on the other end to call the number back. Dialling the number the scammers used directs the caller to a 900 number, resulting in expensive per-minute fees.

The toll charges racked up by the unsuspecting scam victims are largely paid to the scammers, the FCC says.

Recent reports indicate the scammers are using a 222 area code, from the country of Mauritania in West Africa.

Consumers can protect themselves by not calling back numbers they do not recognize, especially if they seem to be coming from overseas. People should check their phone bills for charges they do not recognize.

If you never make international calls, your phone company can block calls from your phone to another country to protect against accidentally dialling a toll number.

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam is asked to file a complaint with the FCC.