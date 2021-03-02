Garden City man gets prison for firing gun inside house in domestic violence incident

Juan Flores-Ramirez, 43, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with an enhancement for using a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime in November.

BOISE, Idaho — A Garden City man was sentenced to prison Monday after he showed up at the house of someone who had a protection order against him and fired a gun, nearly hitting a sleeping child.

Juan Flores-Ramirez, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with five years before he can become eligible for parole. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with an enhancement for using a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime in November.

Prosecutors described the shooting as a domestic violence case. Flores-Ramirez came to the home of the person who had a civil protection order against him, and threatened the victim with a gun. He then fired one round inside the house.

Neither the victim nor a child sleeping in the home at the time was struck.

In addition to the prison sentence, Ada County District Judge Patrick Miller ordered that Flores-Ramirez have no contact with the victim for 15 years.

“I want to say thank you for the victims’ bravery in this case,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “Thank you also to the Boise Police Department for their thorough investigation.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence or abuse, help is available at FACES of Hope Victim Center and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.

