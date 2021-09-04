More dogs shot in Boise yards; Idaho Humane offers reward for information

Two more pets were shot while in their own yards in Boise Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society is offering a reward to anyone who can help investigators catch the people responsible for a string of dog shootings in Boise.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the shootings.

The sheriff's office says Dixie, a 9-month-old Border Collie mix, was shot three times with a pellet gun inside her fenced backyard on West Gambrell Street on Monday. The dog's owners were not home at the time.

Dixie was rushed to a veterinarian, but died from her wounds.

According to the Humane Society, two more dogs were shot in their backyards on Thursday. It's unclear whether those pets lived or died.

"One shooting is horrific, but three dog shootings in one week is simply unfathomable," Idaho Humane wrote in a post. "We do not believe these cases are connected and are horrified by the level of senseless violence that has taken place. No pet owner should have to fear for the well-being of their pets in their own backyard."

Animal Control and the Boise Police Department are investigating the latest two shootings, the non-profit says.

Idaho Humane is offering a $2,500 reward in each shooting case for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

"Please, if you know something, say something," Idaho Humane wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

