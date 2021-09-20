Dog killed, women hurt after being hit by car on Boise sidewalk

Police say charges are pending against a teenage girl who veered off the road and hit the group.

BOISE, Idaho — Two women were badly injured when a car went up onto the sidewalk and struck them in southeast Boise Sunday.

The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. on east Carter Street near Bridgeport Lane.

According to Boise Police, a teenage girl was driving west when she veered off the street and onto the sidewalk, hitting the pedestrians and their dog.

The dog was killed by the impact, police say. Both women were taken to a local hospital for treatment with serious injuries.

The pedestrians remain hospitalized, but were listed in stable condition Monday. Neither their names nor the name of the driver have been released.

Boise Police detectives responded to the site of the collision along with a crash reconstruction team. Criminal charges are pending against the young driver, and the investigation is ongoing.



