Docs: Head of female body found 'nearly decapitated' in Washington motel

Warning: This story contains graphic information.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A female's body found in a room in the Rodeway Inn Motel in North Spokane on Feb. 28 was "nearly decapitated," according to affidavits filed in Spokane County.

Two men, 27-year-old Anthony Fuerte and 32-year-old Lionel White, have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the body. Both pleaded not guilty at a court appearance on Monday.

According to the affidavits, the door of the motel room was open when police arrived, and there was blood on the ground near the door and the door's handle. A female body was also face down on a bed with one arm behind her back.

The documents say body was partially covered by bedding and there was a blood spatter "across several pillows on a bed 10-12 feet away." According to the documents, a broken lamp was also found nearby and there were blood drops on a nearby wall.

A detective said the state of the room was consistent with a struggle or fight, according to the documents.

The room was rented out to a different man, who told police he rented it for Fuerte and one of Feurte's friends but not himself, according to the documents.

A housekeeper said she saw a man set bloody towels outside of the room at about 10:55 a.m. on Feb 27, documents say. She told police she asked the man if he needed more towels, to which he said yes.

She said she went back to the room on Feb. 28 and entered using a spare key after there was no answers, at which time she found the body, documents say.

Blood stains were also found on a fence behind the motel, along with a bloody handprint on a vehicle at a near by sandwich shop, according to documents. There were more bloodstains found on a vehicle at a nearby vehicle dealership to the north of the motel.

According to documents, multiple stab wounds in the chest area were found and the head was "nearly decapitated from the body with what appears to be a significant attempt with a sharp weapon to remove the head."

Fuerte was later arrested at a coffee shop on North Division Street after attempting to steal a car, according to documents. He was covered in blood.

According to records, White had a "tool with a pointed shaft several inches long." White also admitted to being the friend of Fuerte's at the motel.

White told police he left the bloody towels outside of the room on his last day there, but that he left the room when Fuerte and the female were allegedly arguing, the records say. He also denied participating in hurting the female in anyway, and also denied helping cleanup after an assault, according to documents.