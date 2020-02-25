Deputies seize LSD, pot, mushrooms from Boise Bench home

Morgan Dotson, 24, was arrested after the sheriff's office says he sold drugs to an undercover deputy last week.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing felony charges after the Ada County Sheriff's Office says he sold a pound-and-a half of marijuana to undercover investigators last week.

Morgan C. Dotson, 24, is charged with three felony counts of drug trafficking and one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies had purchased marijuana from Dotson twice before his arrest on Thursday.

A search of Dotson's Boise Bench home turned up "a large stash" of drugs, according to deputies, including LSD, MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, and marijuana concentrate oil, as well as more than $4,000 in cash.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives began investigating Dotson in December after developing evidence that he was selling drugs out of his home in the Rose Hill and Latah Street neighborhood.

At the time of his arrest, Dotson was out on parole on a 2015 drug-dealing conviction. He spent three years in prison for delivery of a controlled substance and cocaine trafficking before his release in 2018.

Dotson is currently held in the Ada County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is due in court on March 5 for a preliminary hearing.