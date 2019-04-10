VALE, Ore. — The Malheur County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man believed to have stolen two violins from a church in Vale, Oregon.

The theft happened at 12:40 p.m. on Monday at the Oregon Trail Baptist Church.

The two violins belonged to the church. Officials say the man also took a baseball cap before walking out of the building and leaving the area.

Children's groups were attending classes in the church basement at the time of the theft.

Anyone who recognizes the man the photos or has information on the theft is urged to call the Malheur County Sheriff's Office at (541) 473-5125.

