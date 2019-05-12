BOISE, Idaho — Two inmates who walked away from a prison south of Boise are back in custody.

According to the Idaho Department of Correction, Kesha Lyric Kandler and Whitney Ann Wickwire were reported missing from the IDOC's South Boise Women's Correctional Center just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ada County sheriff’s deputies captured the women a short distance from the facility - near the intersection of Gowen and Pleasant Valley roads - at about 9 p.m.

Kandler was sentenced in Canyon County on drug possession charges, while Wickwire was sentenced in Kootenai County for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Both women had suspended sentences and were participating in IDOC's retained jurisdiction program, officials said.

RELATED: Judge orders IDOC to pay $1M in attorney fees, other costs, to former probation officer

RELATED: Boise woman charged with mailing meth-laced cards into jail

RELATED: Idaho transgender inmate must receive 1st presurgical treatment by Tuesday, judge says