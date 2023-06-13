WATCH LIVE: Police provide update on Denver shooting that injured 10, including possible suspect

9NEWS will livestream the Denver Police news conference about the shooting at 11:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) will hold a news conference Tuesday morning on an overnight shooting that injured at least 10 people, including a possible suspect, in downtown Denver.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. 9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

DPD first tweeted about the shooting at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Market Street, DPD said. Police reported they had taken a possible suspect into custody who also had a gunshot wound.

This was in the same area where fans were celebrating the Denver Nuggets NBA Finals championship but police have not said if the shooting was connected to the celebration.

Three of the victims were in critical condition and the other victims as well as the suspect were believed to have non-life threatening injuries, DPD said in an updated tweet.

Police believe multiple shots were fired during a fight involving several people.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

Related Articles Nuggets capture 1st NBA championship in franchise history

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

9NEWSLETTER