BOISE, Idaho — A felony drug charge against a former University of Idaho professor has been dropped.

According to court records, Denise Bennett was charged with drug possession, burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Officers say Bennett admitted to breaking into a friend's trailer in Lewiston last month.

She was later found at a casino, where officers say they found meth in her possession.

But that charge has now been dropped.



She has already pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

No plea has been entered for the burglary charge.



Bennett was fired from the University of Idaho last month at the recommendation of a panel of university officials,