NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — Denise Bennett, the University of Idaho professor who was recently fired for allegedly 'verbally assaulting' a staff member and allegedly using meth, is facing burglary and drug charges.

According to Idaho court records, Bennett was charged with one count of burglary, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia in Nez Perce County Court on Sept. 20.

The burglary and possession of a controlled substance charges are felonies, while the paraphernalia charge is a misdemeanor.

According to court records, Bennett will hire a private attorney and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor paraphernalia charge on Sept. 23. No plea is listed for the other two charges.

Court records show she posted $5,000 in bail. Court records do not indicate a specific city where Bennett was arrested.

A status conference hearing in Nez Perce County Court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, while a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Bennett was fired on Sept. 18 at the recommendation of a University of Idaho panel. The University of Idaho banned her from campus over what they claim were security concerns surrounding a student protest after learning Bennett had previously admitted to using methamphetamine.

The following video details a police report that stated Denise Bennett had a dispute with her husband over admitted meth use.