34 dead ducks dumped behind Fred Meyer in Garden City

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public's help after 34 dead ducks were found dumped behind the Fred Meyer store on Chinden Boulevard in Garden last week.
Conservation officer Ben Cadwallader investigated the incident and found 19 whole waterfowl carcasses, mostly mallards, along with 15 others with the breast meat removed.
There is security camera footage of a 2008- to 2010-model Ford Super Duty Extra Cab in the area just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 20.
The suspect vehicle is dark in color, possibly black, with a white or lighter color stripe along the running board.
Evidence was collected at the scene, but Cadwallader hopes to learn more about the case from an eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the incident.
"I am very interested in visiting with anyone who has information regarding this wanton waste case," he said.
Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. You can contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 -- 24 hours a day.
In addition to the CAP hotline, persons with information regarding this case may also call the Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465 weekdays and Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 on weekends.