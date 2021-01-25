34 dead ducks dumped behind Fred Meyer in Garden City

Idaho Fish and Game says the carcasses were left there by someone driving a Ford pickup truck on Jan. 20.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public's help after 34 dead ducks were found dumped behind the Fred Meyer store on Chinden Boulevard in Garden last week.

Conservation officer Ben Cadwallader investigated the incident and found 19 whole waterfowl carcasses, mostly mallards, along with 15 others with the breast meat removed.

There is security camera footage of a 2008- to 2010-model Ford Super Duty Extra Cab in the area just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 20.

The suspect vehicle is dark in color, possibly black, with a white or lighter color stripe along the running board.

Evidence was collected at the scene, but Cadwallader hopes to learn more about the case from an eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the incident.