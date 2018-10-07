BOISE - An update on the fraud case involving DBSI -- a failed real estate investment company that was based in Meridian.

The four former DBSI executives convicted of wire fraud more than four years ago are now in federal custody and headed to prison.

Douglas Swenson, Jeremy Swenson, David Swenson, and Mark Ellison were found guilty of 44 counts of wire fraud in 2014. After a 45-day trial, the jury also convicted Douglas Swenson of an additional 34 wire fraud counts.

They remained free while appealing their convictions, but have since exhausted their appellate rights.

In a hearing Tuesday morning in Boise, U.S. Magistrate Candy Dale ordered the defendants to be immediately detained.

The Bureau of Prisons will assign them to the correctional facilities where they will serve their sentences, which are as follows: 20 years for Douglas Swenson; five years for Ellison; and three years each for David and Jeremy Swenson.

They've also been ordered to pay a total of about $280 million in restitution, for the money lost by investors.

© 2018 KTVB