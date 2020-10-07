Boise man gets prison for 2019 break-in, stabbing

Prosecutors say Danny Krueger attacked the victim with an eight-inch kitchen knife and told him he was going to die.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison after police say he broke into his estranged wife's home and attacked a man inside with a knife.

Danny Krueger, 47, will spend at least 13 years behind bars before he can become eligible for parole.

The stabbing happened in July 2019 at a home off of Gary Lane.

According to prosecutors, Krueger got inside the house during the early morning hours and waited for his estranged wife and the victim to get home, then immediately began stabbing the man with an eight-inch kitchen knife.

The victim was stabbed multiple times, including in the neck, and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors said at one point Krueger stood over the man as he lay bleeding on the ground, telling him he was going to die.

A neighbor and a driver who was passing by the house when the attack happened jumped in to intervene, pinning Krueger against a fence until police and paramedics could arrive.

The injured man was rushed to a local hospital, where he spent time in the intensive care unit but ultimately survived his wounds.

"I'd like to recognize and thank the Good Samaritan who was driving by and a neighbor who helped detain Mr. Krueger until police arrived on scene," Ada County Prosecutor Jan M. Bennetts said. "Their actions contributed to saving the victim's life and certainly played a role in the successful detainment of the defendant, which eventually led to a successful prosecution by our office."