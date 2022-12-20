Boise man who shot, injured ex-girlfriend sentenced to at least 10 years in prison

Daniel Bondar, 32, had pleaded guilty to three felonies related to the March 2021 attack. The victim has recovered from her injuries.

BOISE, Idaho — A man who shot and injured his ex-girlfriend in March 2021 in Boise's West Bench area was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison, with 10 years of that term fixed.

Daniel Bondar, 32, pleaded guilty in September to aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and destruction of evidence. There was no agreement as to a possible sentence; that was left to the court's discretion. The sentence -- 15 years total with 10 years before eligibility for parole -- is the maximum for the charges against Bondar.

At Monday's sentencing, in addition to at least a decade in prison, Judge Michael Reardon ordered Bondar not to have contact with the victim for 20 years.

Boise Police said that on March 17, 2021, Bondar shot a woman near North Maple Grove and Ustick roads and later dropped her off at a hospital, then took off.

The Ada County Prosecutor's Office said Bondar had gone to the woman's home and demanded she get into his car, then proceeded to threaten her with a gun before shooting her. The woman has recovered from her injuries.

As Reardon handed down Bondar's sentence, the judge told Bondar he was "someone that society needs to be protected from."

Bondar's previous criminal history includes attempted strangulation, aggravated assault and intimidating a witness. His most recent sentence under the Idaho Department of Correction was completed in January 2019, just over three years before his arrest for the Boise shooting, according to the IDOC resident/client database.

