1 student stabbed, another in custody after fight at Crossroads Middle

MERIDIAN, Idaho — One child was injured and another is in custody after a fight between students at Crossroads Middle School in Meridian.

The incident happened just before noon Monday, on the first day back from Christmas break.

Meridian Police say one student was stabbed in the fight, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

In an email to parents, Principal Joe Palaia wrote that the students "were involved in an altercation involving a knife."

"The student involved has been apprehended, medical attention is being provided to those in need, and the school building is secure as we have implemented all of our safety protocols," he wrote. "We ask our Crossroads Middle School family to remain respectful during this challenging time and keep the student receiving medical attention in your thoughts."

The names and ages of the students involved have not been released, and it is unclear what charges the middle schooler who is in custody may face.

Crossroads Middle is part of the West Ada School District and is described as an alternative school for seventh- and eighth-graders who are struggling in a traditional learning environment.

