Nampa man dies in hospital after being shot

Police say that they believe it was gang related.

BOISE, Idaho — A man in Nampa died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD).

On Saturday, Nov. 26 at around 11:30 p.m. police went to a location close to 17000 N. Pegram Way in Nampa regarding a shooting. According to a press release from Nampa Police, when the police got there they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot.

According to the release, once officers arrived and found the man, they attempted to help him until an ambulance could arrive. He died later at the hospital and his identity has not yet been released.

The police said that they think this is a gang-related shooting and do not think anyone else is in danger at this time.

Nampa police detectives are asking the public for any information related to the shooting and to please come forward. The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information will remain anonymous. People can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 208-343-COPS (2677) or on the website at 343COPS.com.

Watch more Local News: