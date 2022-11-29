Mayor Lauren McLean is holding a news conference on BPD investigation

The conference will share information on the investigation into retired Boise police officer Matt Bryngelson.

BOISE, Idaho — A news conference is planned to share information about the independent investigation into the retired Boise Police Officer, Matt Bryngelson. The conference will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m. People can watch the conference on KTVB.com and KTVB's YouTube channel.

According to a press release from the city of Boise, the conference will also cover the next steps into the investigation over Bryngelson and his participation in "white supremacist interviews and events."

The mayor will be joined by Boise City Council members, representatives of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, Local #486 and BPD command staff.

As KTVB previously reported, Bryngelson, a retired Boise Police Captain, was slated to speak at a white nationalist conference under a pseudonym. He also contributed as a writer to the American Renaissance publication under his pseudonym, Daniel Vinyard, while employed as a high-ranking Boise Police officer, overseeing the patrol division.

Watch more Local News: