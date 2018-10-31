Out-of-state thieves are coming into the Treasure Valley and taking advantage of our trusting nature. It's been happening for years, but Boise police say they have seen an increase in credit card theft crime rings.

Boise police said the thieves are coming from all over the country - and we are usually just one stop on the list for the criminals.

The most recent case happened just this week. Three women from Arkansas were arrested Monday after police say they stole credit cards from members of yoga studios while they were taking classes. Police said a retailer alerted police when the women tried to buy a large amount of gift cards. They were tracked down a short time later.

BPD Crime Prevention Supervisor Ed Fritz said they continue to see this type of criminal activity several times a month. This recent case, he says, serves as a great reminder.

"In a typical gym people may not secure their stuff as much as they probably could," Fritz said. "They put their stuff in the locker without locking it. Put their wallet on the car seat. It (the gym) makes a very inviting place for a thief just because that opportunity is there."

Fritz recommends that you always lock up your things. If you leave your valuables in the car make sure they aren't visible and your car is locked. He also said not to put your keys in a gym basket and advised to always keep your keys locked up or with you.

Police said Boise is a place where a lot of credit card thieves get busted, and Fritz said that's because we're big enough to have the resources and small enough to care.

